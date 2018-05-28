Mrs Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari’s social media aide has said that President Buhari will never give away Nigeria’s money the way some government in the past did.

She sais such money given out was illegal, unconstitutional, criminal and it’s corruption.

She further lameted that it is a breach.

President Buhari will never give your money away in this way. Never! It's illegal, it's unconstitutional, it's criminal and it's corruption. It's a breach on the trust Nigerians gave to the Jonathan Presidency and members of the National Assembly of that time period.

😱😱 pic.twitter.com/UPKQfiDhkF — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) May 27, 2018

What is your take on this ?