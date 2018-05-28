Breaking News
Translate

‘Buhari will never give your money away in this way’

On 6:54 pmIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

Mrs Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari’s social media aide has said that President Buhari will never give away Nigeria’s money the way some government in the past did.

She sais such money given out was illegal, unconstitutional, criminal and it’s corruption.

She further lameted that it is a breach.

What is your take on this ?


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.