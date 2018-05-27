Nigeria shall be great again, Atiku tells kids on Children’s Day

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Sunday felicitated with Nigerian children on the occasion of the 2018 National Children’s Day, urging them to believe in the possibility of a great and prosperous Nigeria.

Atiku who is hoping to clinch the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to vie for the office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2019 general elections assured the kids of his readiness to invest massively in the education sector if voted in to power.

In a status update on his Facebook wall, the Wazirin Adamawa wrote: “Let us all sustain the hope that in our time, Nigeria can become truly great and that our children will live to see a much better time than ours.

“Greatness is within our reach; I have a dream that our little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the narrow considerations of creed, economic background or primordial sentiments.

“Great children of Nigeria, as a father, I firmly believe that in our time, well thought out vision can transform our country and make your future beautiful and pleasant. It is for this reason I will be presenting myself to run for the office of president in 2019.

“A fundamental pillar of my plans is massive investment in education towards ensuring that coming generations have a secure future and a good place to stand in the global village.

“I congratulate all our dear children and parents whom God, in His infinite mercies, has granted the privilege to witness this day. Children’s Day should be a very special day for all parents and all children.

“It is a great day for parents to once again reflect on how our society can be made better to facilitate the blooming of our children’s greatest capacities.”

He called on the authorities to think of ways to lessen the burden of children in their quest for a good life, noting that the ordeal of Leah, the 15-year old still in the captivity of insurgents, remains a psychological despair in the heart of many.

“While we savour the joy of this day, let us spare a moment to think of the unimaginable stress and horrors that children face in various parts of Nigeria today where poverty, insecurity and poor governance are leaving horrific psychological scars.

“Our prayers and thoughts must go to Leah Sharibu, numerous children who cannot go to school because of unsafe and insecure environment, children struggling against autism, congenital heart defects and other health challenges.

“Any statement about Children’s Day will not be complete without noting the irreplaceable role of mothers; a mother’s arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them – that is why the genuine empowerment of women must be part of our priorities because they nurture our future leaders.”