Photos: Igbo summit in Awka

Many Nigerians attended the Igbo summit on the restructuring of Nigeria in Awka in the Anambra State capital. Some of the those at the summit were Igwe Achebe Obi of Onitsha, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Edwin Clark, Air Commodore Dan Sulieman [Rtd], Prof.Jerry Gana and many others.

The agitators leaving the venue chanting we want Biafa
John Nnia Nwodo,President-General,Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy Senate President
Igwe Achebe Obi of Onitsha and Chief Ayo Adebanjo
From Left Governor Willie Obiano, Governor of Anambra State
From Left Chief Victor Oye National Chairman APGA and Gen. Ike Nwachukwu[Rtd]
From left. Rt.Hon. Rita Maduogwu, Speaker Anambra House of Assembly and Chief Edwin Clark

From Left Air Commodore Idongest Nkanga [Rtd] Chairman Pandef and Air Commodore Dan Sulieman [Rtd] [Photos Nath Onojake]
Pix 8 From Left. Cornelius Adebayo Prof. [Senator] Banji Akintoye, Chief Olusegun Mimiko and Chief Supo Shonibare [Afenifere Chietain] Photos Nath Onojake

From Left Senator Victor Umeh,Hon.Bianca Ojukwu and Prof.Jerry Gana
Prof.Chukwuma Charles Soludo, Chairman,Planning And Strategy Committee and Organising Committee
Traditional rulers at Igbo summit [photos Nath onojake]


