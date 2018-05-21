Photos: Igbo summit in Awka

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Many Nigerians attended the Igbo summit on the restructuring of Nigeria in Awka in the Anambra State capital. Some of the those at the summit were Igwe Achebe Obi of Onitsha, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Edwin Clark, Air Commodore Dan Sulieman [Rtd], Prof.Jerry Gana and many others.