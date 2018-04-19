Warri South Council proposes N5bn for 2018

By Tare Youdeowei

WARRI— Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr Michael Tidi, has presented a budget estimate of N5, 653, 239,445.31, christened “budget of transformation” to the Warri South Council Legislative Arm.

Breakdown of the appropriation shows that the sum of N2, 983, 121, 806.35 is expected as statutory allocations from the federal and state governments, while a total of N2, 623, 616,181.25 is being projected as internally generated revenue, IGR, leaving the balance N46, 501,457.71 as brought forward.

The Warri South Council boss noted that personnel cost will gulp N1, 269, 049, 140.68 and consolidated revenue fund charges, which will address payment of political office holders (past and present) and traditional rulers’ remunerations, will take N831, 203, 658.38.

Sectorial allocation revealed that the economic sector will gulp N604, 472, 750.00, while the social and health sectors are expected to consume N340, 474, 275.00 and N576, 920, 125.00 respectively.

Tidi explained that the sum of one hundred and twelve million, nine hundred and thirty thousand, three hundred and seventy five naira, has been earmarked for health care delivery, noting that ninety five million naira has been projected for the provision of portable water and lightening up of the council.

According to him, discussion was in advance stage with the state government for the acquisition of dump site for Warri South Local Government Council, as part of efforts to step up the environmental cleanliness of Warri South council.

Tidi added that his administration has embarked on lightening up of Igbudu Market, Warri and quipped that “the sum of N110, 250,000 has been projected for market development”.

The Leader of Warri South Legislative Arm, Hon. Kingsley Edafiadjebre and Majority Leader of the House, Lebi Yonwuren, assured Hon. Tidi that the budget estimate will be given the necessary consideration as well as speedy passage.