Video: Buhari jets out to UK

Minutes after his official declaration to re-contest in the up coming 2019 election, President Muhammadu Buhari jets out to UK for his leave.
Watch video below as Nigerians bid Mr. President fare well.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Minutes after his official declaration to re-contest in the up coming 2019 election, President Muhammadu Buhari jets out to UK for his leave.
Watch video below as Nigerians bid Mr. President fare well.