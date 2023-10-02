2 friends jailed 3 months each for stealing 11 chickens

Illustration

An Area Court in Jos on Thursday sentenced Abdul-Alim Adam,26, and Salim Rabiu, 23 to three months imprisonment each for stealing 11 chickens worth N 44,000 .

The judge, Mr Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced the convicts after they pleaded guilty to the offence and begged the court for leniency.

The judge also gave the convicts an option of N50,000 fine.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported at the “C” Division police station on August 20, by Mr Hassan Abdullahi.

He said the accused persons trespassed into his compound and stole 11 chickens from their cage valued at N 44,000.

The prosecutor, further told the court that during police investigation, the accused persons confessed to have committed the offence.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Plateau State Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria.