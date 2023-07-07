Tailor jailed 3 months for stealing body lotion

A Jos Magistrates’ Court on Friday sentenced a 19-year-old tailor, Zakari Saleh, to three months imprisonment for stealing two tubes of body lotion from a shop.

Magistrate Shawomi Bokkos, summarily sentenced Saleh after he pleaded guilty.

Bokkos, however, gave the convict an option to pay N20, 000 fine.

The magistrate said the punishment would serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported on June 6, at the Laranto Police Station Jos by one Aminu Wakili, the complainant.

The prosecutor said the convict entered into the complainant’s shop, pretended to be buying something, and then stole two body creams valued at N43,000.

During a search, he said the two tubes of lotion were found on him.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, is punishable under the Plateau state Penal Code Law. (NAN)