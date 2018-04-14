TAMS Summit to reward productivity

The 2018 edition of the Time Management and Productivity Summit in Nigeria, organised by IT powerhouse, SB Telecoms, holds on May 17, 2018 at the Agip Recital Hall of MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos under the theme: “Making Nigeria Work: The Imperative of Youth Engagement and Empowerment in Corporate and Public Workplaces.”

The summit started in 2016 as a platform for national discourse about issues and factors that enhance workplace and national productivity. It examines the interrelationship of elements such as time management, employee performance and workforce productivity vis-a-vis their impact on operational efficiency, resource optimisation and service delivery in all sectors of the economy.

Now in its third year of driving the conversation for workplace and national productivity, TAMS Summit 2018 will be conferring the prestigious TAMS Ambassador recognition on top 50 employees out of about 50,000 in over 1200 organisations in Nigeria.

Afolabi Abiodun, the convener of the summit and chief architect of the TAMS workforce management solution, said: “Our dream of a great Nigeria is achievable when we all invest in human capital development by creating a team of change agents. The TAMS Ambassadors are imbued with the change culture where they influence their immediate workplace and the larger community to achieve a Nigeria that truly represents our heritage and our future.”