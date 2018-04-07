Ruth Kadiri gives a glimpse of man rocking her world

By Ayo Onikoyi

The news, that Nollywood actress and producer is engaged has been all over the media since December of last year. Reports claimed the actress got engaged to her man, alleged to be a red cap chief in Sweden on last Christmas Daywithout any hint of what he looks like.

All her fans have been speculating and working out all sorts of mathematical equation on the identity of the mystery lover but the actress may have helped with a clue in her birthday photos of last week.

Like many of her colleagues, the Ajegunle-born actress posted many birthday photos, including a couple with a man, rocking her romantically. Is this the man who has put a ring on the Nollywood damsel? The question is hers to answer.