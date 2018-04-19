Robbery suspect dies in shootout with Police

By Evelyn Usman

Robbers, yesterday, engaged a team of policemen in a gun battle during an operation at the Ijaniki, Lagos residence of a prominent politician.

However, at the end of the shootout, one of the men of the underworld was gunned down, while others escaped in their operational vehicle.

Vanguard gathered that the four-man robbery gang stormed the politician’s home at about 5.20a.m.

While two of them were stationed at the entrance of the building to ward off any helper, others reportedly scaled the fence, unknown to them that they had been sighted.

An anti-crime patrol team from the Ijaniki Division that was contacted arrived the scene, thereby rendering their mission unaccomplished.

On sighting the policemen, the robbers reportedly opened fire.

A resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Vanguard that “I was about leaving for work when I sighted the armed men and quickly retreated.

“I made telephone calls to alert other residents. The next thing I heard were sounds of gun shots.

“Residents came out of their apartments when the dust settled. We saw a man in a pool of his blood, but nobody went close because there were policemen there.”

Police report

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Chike Oti, who confirmed the incident, said: “A locally-made pistol and one cartridge were recovered from the suspect, who sustained wounds during the shootout.

“He was rushed to General Hospital, Badagry, for treatment but died on the way.

“His identity is unknown and the body has been deposited at the Badagry General Hospital mortuary.”