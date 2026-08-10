Woman allegedly stabs husband to death in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — A woman identified as Sarah Nwaorji has allegedly stabbed her husband, Innocent Nwaorji, to death in Aba, Abia State.

The couple, who hail from Amaise Umuokereke-Ngwa community in Obingwa Local Government Area, reportedly resided around the Seven-Up Company area of Aba North Local Government Area, where the incident occurred.

Vanguard gathered that the couple had an argument in their apartment last Friday.

A neighbour, who pleaded anonymity, said he was alerted to the incident at about 10pm on Sunday.

“I was alerted that Sarah had stabbed her husband,” the neighbour said.

Sources said the couple got married in December 2025 and had yet to have a child.

Friends and associates of the deceased reportedly described him as an easy-going person, expressing shock over the incident and wondering what could have led to the altercation.

One of the residents said: “The couple only wedded last December. The marriage was yet to produce a child. Innocent was an easy-going person. What we heard was that the couple had a disagreement last Friday and his wife allegedly stabbed him to death at about 10pm on Sunday.”

The deceased’s body has reportedly been deposited at an undisclosed mortuary in Aba, while the suspect is said to be in police custody.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, DSP Maureen Chinaka, did not respond to calls or a text message sent to her phone as of the time of filing this report.