Photos: Police arrest Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege over missing Mace at Senate

The National Assembly was on Wednesday thrown into confusion as some unknown persons stormed the Senate and made away with the Mace.

The plenary was proceeding in the Red Chamber at about 11.15 a.m. when some persons made their way into the session and took the mace away.

The intruders had overpowered the Sergeants-at-Arm before going for the mace, the symbol of authority of the chamber, while the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, was presiding at the plenary.

Some witnesses of the incident, who pleaded anonymity, said that a senator was earlier sighted with the persons suspected to have carried out the act.

The Police on Wednesday arrested suspended lawmaker, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege (APC-Delta) at the National Assembly Complex.

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), command, Mr Sadiq Bello, led the team of policemen, who arrested the senator and whisked him away in a Hilux van with registration number NPF 840 at about 1.50 p.m.

Before he was taken away, Omo-Agege had told the police that the court had pronounced that the National Assembly “and specifically the Senate, has no power to suspend a senator for one day.