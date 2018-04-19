Mace theft: NASS tightens security

Abuja – Security was beefed up at the National Assembly complex on Thursday after Wednesday’s invasion of the Senate by some hoodlums, who made away with the mace.



The News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) observed the deployment of heavily-armed security personnel at the complex, who were conducting serious search of vehicles entering the premises.

An additional checkpoint was mounted at the entrance of the Three Arms Zone, near the Federal Secretariat, with heavy presence of policemen monitoring movement around the area.

The doors to Senate Wing lobby, which were hitherto often open were closed and manned by security officers, who ensured that those who walked through the area were properly identified.

An official of Sergeant-At-Arms Unit, who pleaded anonymity, saud that henceforth, nobody would be allowed to evade security checks even when in the company with a legislator.

The source disclosed that those who invaded the assembly on Wednesday made their way into the Senate chamber because they were in company with a lawmaker and were not properly checked.

He said “going forward, anybody entering the complex must go through proper security check irrespective of whose company they might be or their mission.’’

Also observed officials of Sergeant-At-Arms’ unit insisted that people displayed their identity cards and those without identity were not allowed into the complex. (NAN)