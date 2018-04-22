Joel Obi will be out for 10 days —Torino

Come back Super Eagles midfielder, Joel Obi will be sidelined for 10 days, according to his club Torino, to access his true fitness after he was involved in car crash.

The 26-year-old failed to click and had to go off in 28 minutes after coming off the bench against AC Milan last Wednesday. This was a few days after he got involved in the car crash.

Torino reported via their official website that Obi did not participate in their training before this weekend’s game against Atalanta.

And they added that the instrumental examinations to which the midfielder was submitted showed a small stretch to the left thigh muscle and he’ll spend 7-10 days on the sidelines before further checks, which will determine the recovery time for his new injury.

Rohr has just over three weeks left before announcing Nigeria’s 35-man provisional World Cup roster and the former Inter Milan whizkid was a top candidate to make the squad list, assuming he was in tip-top condition..

Obi, currently on an injury-free run with Italian side Torino, has scored six goals in 24 appearances this season and is keen to continue that consistency run for his country.

“This big tournament is the ultimate ambition of every professional footballer and I hope to work harder to fulfil that dream,” Obi, who made his Nigeria return last month after a four-year absence, told BBC Sport. I was heartbroken.”