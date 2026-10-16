Man Utd have moved on from Martinez outburst, says Carrick

Carrick

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick insists the club’s squad has moved on from Lisandro Martinez’s criticism of the club’s hierarchy, saying the defender will be included for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Leeds United.

Martinez apologised for the timing of his comments after Tuesday’s 2-0 Champions League defeat by Atletico Madrid, but stood by the substance of his remarks, which questioned the club’s summer investment and singled out director of football Jason Wilcox.

Carrick said the matter had been addressed and would not distract the team.

“He’s released his statement and realised he made a mistake. That’s enough for us to move on with,” Carrick told reporters on Friday. “From our point of view, the acknowledgement of what’s been done is enough to move on.”

The United boss rejected suggestions that the episode had damaged the dressing-room atmosphere, despite criticism from former club captains Wayne Rooney, Roy Keane and Gary Neville.

“Just because people talk on the outside doesn’t mean that is the truth. I am telling you the truth,” Carrick said. “The squad today was in a fantastic place, better than I have seen it for a while.”

He added that the players remained united despite the team’s recent results.

“We are emotional and care a lot. Sometimes someone says something that maybe you shouldn’t say at that certain time, but it doesn’t distract us from what we are creating here and the environment and spirit within the group,” he said. “It [the squad] is not affected, I am telling you.”

Carrick confirmed Martinez would be part of the squad travelling to Elland Road, where United face Leeds on Sunday.