NSIB recovers missing door as investigation begins into private jet incident

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, has commenced an investigation into an occurrence involving a Challenger 604 aircraft, registration T7-SEI, operated by Triton.

The aircraft departed Abuja for Lagos at 16:12 UTC. At three nautical miles, passing 3,500 feet, the crew declared a mayday after the aircraft’s door separated. The aircraft returned to Abuja and landed safely on Runway 22 at 1634 UTC, with nine persons on board, comprising three crew members and six passengers.

Director General / Chief Executive Officer, NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jr, in a statement, said: “The door has been recovered and secured at the NSIB wreckage hangar. The Bureau has commenced its investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the occurrence. NSIB will provide further updates as the investigation progresses.”