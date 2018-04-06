Jigawa targets 1.6m children for Polio immunization

The Jigawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (JSPHCDA) says over 1.6 million children will be immunised against polio in the second round of the immunisation campaign in the state this year.

Dr Kabiru Ibrahim, the Executive Secretary of the agency, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Dutse on Friday.

Ibrahim said that enough personnel had been engaged to conduct the exercise across the state in order to ensure that all children under the age of five were immunised against the disease.

He said the agency had received enough Oral Polio Vaccines (OPVs) and markers from the Federal Government for the conduct of the exercise.

The executive secretary said all necessary arrangements had been concluded for smooth conduct of the exercise.

Ibrahim sought for the support and cooperation of traditional and religious leaders as well as other stakeholders’ for successful conduct of the exercise.

He urged parents to present their children for the immunisation at designated centres in their respective communities.

“People should please cooperate with immunisation officials for a hitch-free exercise.

“Such cooperation will facilitate quick response in combating the disease and address other emergency situations in the state,” he said.

Newsmen report that the second round of polio campaign would commence simultaneously across the 27 local government areas of the state on April 7.

