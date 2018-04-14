Indomie launches campaign

Dufil Prima Foods Plc has launched a campaign tagged – ‘MyIndomieMyStyle’.

According to the Head of Marketing, Indomie, Manpreet Singh, “Indomie noodles is a premium noodles brand that our consumers both young and old love, so we want our highly esteemed consumers to choose from the variety of Indomie noodles alongside indigenous or foreign recipes to prepare their own kind of Indomie meal to suit their taste.

We want them to know they can cook Indomie in their own different way and still enjoy that unique taste of Indomie noodles.”

Also speaking on the campaign, the brand manager, Indomie Noodles, OnomeAsagbra, said, “Preparing Indomie noodles with yourown personal twist resonates with everyone, both young and old and consumers can track Indomie noodles social media handles and Youtube channel where our official chef shares videos of the diverse recipesfor cooking and serving Indomie.”