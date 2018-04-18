Imo assembly investigates herdsmen killings

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—FOLLOWING the call to investigate the level of damages caused by herdsmen in Imo communities, the Imo State House of Assembly, yesterday said “investigation is fully on” into the matter.

This is coming at a time the wave of community violence was said to be prevalent, even as the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Chris Ezike, claimed that “there is calm in Imo communities.”

Vanguard had reported threats by herdsmen in over four local government areas of Imo State.

But according to the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Mr. Marcel Ekwezuo, “In Imo state House of Assembly, there is a motion to that effect. It was after a team of responsible men and women from Okigwe LGA, protested to the Imo State House of Assembly over the attacks in their communities by herdsmen.

“A committee was set up that will now urge the governor to bring together both the community stakeholders and herdsmen including the Hausa community to the Government House, so that they can look into the issue.

“As of now, I have not been able to acertain the level of work done by the committee. But I want to tell you that the investigation is still on.

“I do know that the investigation of the House has processes. I want to tell you that the investigation is fully on. I want you to know that there are real cattle rearers and there are bad ones who have given them a bad name.”