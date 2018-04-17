Health workers resume strike tomorrow

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—HEALTH workers in the country under the umbrella of Joint Health Sector Unions, JOHESU, and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations, AHP, have directed their members to proceed on an indefinite strike tomorrow.

But the health workers also said the strike could be put off if the government intervenes and sorts out areas of disagreement with them before the Wednesday deadline.

The proposed resumption of industrial action, according to Vanguard findings, was as a result of the alleged delay tactics and deliberate foot-dragging of the Federal Government in approving the adjustment of Consolidated Health Salary Scale, CONHESS, similar to what was done for medical doctors’ Consolidated Medical Salary Scale, CONMESS, since January 2014 and the non implementation of CONMESS that was approved for medical doctors in September, 2017.