Hajj 2018: Group raises alarm over scarcity of e-Passport

Independent Hajj Reporters have called on Federal Government to urgently look into the issue of scarcity of e- passport booklets in some Immigration offices across the county.

It was gathered that Immigration offices in states like Kaduna, Abuja, Osun and Kano have no standard category e-passport in stock as intending pilgrims were told to capture their biometrics data and come back later for the passport.

The group said scarcity of e-passport was affecting the 2018 hajj pilgrims’ registration process and called on relevant agencies concerned to quickly ensure the availability of the travelling document.

International passport is a hajj registration requirement as contained in the guidelines issued by NAHCON for the procurement of visas for pilgrims by state pilgrims boards.

It will be recalled that NAHCON has set April ending as the deadline for the 2018 hajj pilgrims registration deadline. The scarcity of e-passport booklets might prevent intending pilgrims from being registered by their respective states pilgrims board or meet the deadline.