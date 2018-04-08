Gov Okowa assures Delta HOSTCOM of support

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State,a has reassured the state chapter of Host Communities of Nigeria ( HOSTCOM) of adequate support to ensure lasting peace and development to the oil producing communities and areas in the state.

Governor Okowa, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Hon. Tam Brisibe, at the inauguration of Delta State Executives of HOSTCOM, at PTI, Effurun, Delta State, also charged HOSTCOM to ensure implementation of the Local Content Act by multinationals operating in the communities to engage indigenes profitably.

Also, the immediate past Delta State Chairman of HOSTCOM, Dr. Peter Kelly Edegegbe, called on HOSTCOM and Deltans to support the re-election of Governor Okowa in 2019, saying the Governor has contributed immensely to the growth and welfare of HOSTCOM in the state.

Meanwhile, the new state chairman of HOSTCOM, Evang. Gabriel Isibeluo, in his speech after the inauguration of the executives assured Delta State government, traditional rulers, leaders of host communities, that HOSTCOM will continue to provide enabling environment for increased oil production.

Isibeluo was sworn in with other 31-man state executive of HOSTCOM by the acting national chairman of HOSTCOM, High Chief Benjamin Style Tamaranebi.