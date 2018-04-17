Again, suspected herdsmen kill Village Head in Benue, sack community, many missing

BY PETER DURU

MAKURDI- A village Head, Chief Iyongovihi Ninge, was Tuesday afternoon reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen who attacked Chembe settlement in Ukemberagya/Tswarev ward of Gaambe-Tiev, Logo local government area of Benue state.

A source in the community told Vanguard on phone that the traditional ruler was killed in his farm when the armed herdsmen stormed the area with a large number of herds.

“The armed herdsmen came with a large number of cattle plundering germinating yam seeds of farmers and all that was in people’s farms in the community.

“They met the Village Head in his farm where he had gone to inspect the clearing of his field in readiness for the cultivation of yam seedlings. They shot him at the back and he died on the spot.

“On hearing the gunshot everyone within the area ran for their lives though we cannot at the moment ascertain if more persons were killed though several families were crying that they could not trace their family members.”

“The community and adjourning villages are at the moment deserted and the rampaging herdsmen are freely grazing on people’s farmland.

When contacted, the Logo local government council chairman, Mr. Richard Nyajo confirmed the attack.

“It is very true, herdsmen attacked Chembe and killed the Village Head. That was the first information that reached me this afternoon. We learnt that after killing the Village Head the herdsmen ran after the people of the community who fled from their farms and homes on hearing the sound of gunshots.

“I have already sent security personnel to the community to repel the attackers from the area and also assess the situation.

“As we speak I cannot tell you that more persons were killed until we get feedback from the security personnel that went into the bush.”

When contacted, the Benue state Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni said he was yet to receive reports of the attack.