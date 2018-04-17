Falae meets with Obasanjo over state of the nation

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Olu Falae, on Tuesday visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State, to discuss affairs of the nation.

The meeting, which held behind closed doors at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), lasted for about two hours.

Falae, who addressed newsmen after the meeting, dismissed rumours that he had gone to consult with Obasanjo over his (Falae) presidential ambition.

“The affairs of Nigeria are greater than the political ambition of anybody.

“I am here to exchange views with Baba Obasanjo on the affairs of Nigeria.

“Once upon a time, between 1977 and 1979, I worked with him when he was the Military Head of State as a Permanent Secretary.

“We did many things in those days to advance the cause of Nigeria.

“The way things are in Nigeria now, I feel the need to exchange views with him towards the progress of Nigeria,’’ he said.

The SDP chieftain said he was sure that many right-thinking Nigerians would see “the need for all of us to work together to ensure that there is a good, beneficial, peaceful and progressive change in Nigeria’’.

Falae described President Muhammadu Buhari as a friend, recalling his support for him (Buhari) during the 2015 polls.

“President Buhari is my friend and I remember how I supported him and raised his hands at Adamasingba stadium in Ibadan, Oyo State where I asked people to vote for him because he said he would restructure Nigeria.’’

He said Buhari remained his friend, but registered his displeasure over his administration’s failure to restructure Nigeria and to deliver on his campaign promises.

NAN