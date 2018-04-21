Drinking and pregnancy:The risks

By Bunmi Sofola

ALCOHOL damages developing brain of the unborn child. This causes hyperactivity and difficulties with learning, memory, concentration, sleeping, impulsiveness, problem solving and judgment. Affected children may talk well but fail to understand instructions. Alcohol also affects the way children look.

Visuals signs include small overall size, small head, eyes set wide apart, squint, low “set ears, flattened bridge of nose and thin upper lip.

No one knows how many Nigerian babies are damaged by foetal alcohol spectrum disorder. FASD, and children do not have to show all the symptoms listed above to have it.