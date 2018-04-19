Don’t arrest Omo-Agege again, H/Court issues interim order

By Nwafor Sunday

The suspended Senator Ovie Omo- Agege who was allegedly reported to have led group of hoodlums to the upper chamber to stole the symbol of authority, The Mace, has secured an interim order from a sitting high court in Abuja, preventing the Nigerian Police and Department of State Service, DSS from arresting him.

Recall that Senator Omo Agege had denied being involved in the unlawful invasion in the senate and mace theft.

According to a statement issued from his office on Wednesday, Omo-Agege was said to have come to the senate following a legal advice despite his suspension.

They however, denied reports fingering the Delta state senator’s involvement in such a discretional act.

“We are aware of several media reports suggesting that Senator Omo-Agege personally removed or encouraged anyone to remove the mace of the senate. This weighty allegation is not true at all” part of the statement read.

Recall also that Police had allegedly arrested him for interrogation on Wednesday and had also released him.

In view of these actions, a sitting High court in Abuja today granted him an interim order restraining the police and DSS from arresting him.

The team of lawyers led by Aliyu Umar, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) asked the court to restrain the respondents, listed to include attorney-general of the federation (AGF), inspector-general of police (IGP), commissioner of police FCT command and the director-general of the state security service (SSS), from attempting to threaten or violate the fundamental human rights of the applicant.

Ishaq Bello, the presiding judge, granted all the four prayers.

Details later: