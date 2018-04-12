DomainKing.NG introduces N300 Website Bundle for SMEs

DomainKing.NG, Nigeria’s leading web hosting company has recently rolled out their new all-in-one website packages for small businesses, professionals, and individuals. This complete package includes a unique .com.ng domain name, website hosting, Business emails, free SSL and Managed WordPress.

This website bundle has everything that a small business would need to come online & create a full website. Their starter package is targeted for small businesses or individuals costs only ₦3600 for a year, making it easy and affordable for anyone to have an online presence.

“We strongly believe that getting all the solutions for a website should be in reach of every SME. With this bundle, we aim to help more and more businesses in Nigeria to build their online presence and get new customers at a very affordable cost,” said the Company CEO, Karan Singh

The bundle includes 5 essential website services:

Domain name: A .com.ng domain registration is included with this package for 1 year. It is a local domain for Nigerian businesses and individuals.

Web Hosting: You will get a web hosting account on a server where your website will be hosted. You will get a cPanel control panel to manage your files.

Business emails: You can create unlimited business emails such as ceo@yourbusiness[dot]com[dot]ng on your domain in the cPanel. This will make you look more professional and serious to your clients.

SSL Security: A free SSL certificate is included with all websites bundles so that your visitors will always connect to your websites securely. A green pad lock will always be present when your website is accessed.

Free WordPress: Free WordPress setup is included with the deal. It also comes with 1-click installer for WordPress, Joomla, Magento etc.

The complete package goes for just ₦3600 for 1 year and comes with 24/7 expert assistance for businesses via Live chat, emails and ticketing system.

In addition to this, DomainKing is very popular for their affordable domain name registration because it comes with Free business emails for just just N499 for 1 year. It is perfect for businesses who just need business email on their company domains.

Businesses can conveniently pay with various payment options available at DomainKing. The company accepts all popular Debit & credit cards such as Verve Card, Visa Cards and Mastercard along with local Bank deposits/transfers.

DomainKing.NG is a NiRA accredited domain registrar and web hosting provider in Nigeria. The company offers domain names, web hosting, online security tools to help businesses grow.

Since launching in 2014, DomainKing has helped over 18,000 small businesses, individuals and web designers to create affordable websites. It has registered over 27,000 domain names & 5600 web hosting accounts for its customers.