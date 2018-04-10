Delta South leaders laud lawmaker over empowerment programmes

By Tare Youdeowei

Warri—Itsekiri, Ijaw and Isoko Leaders’ Forum of Delta South senatorial district has lauded the various empowerment programmes of Mr Michael Diden, saying that he has been a key factor in facilitating their meetings with the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, at critical times in the administration of the affairs of the state.

The forum, otherwise known as the 3ices and led by Mr Edward Ekpoko, commended Diden in Warri when he paid a consultative visit to present himself and also inform the leaders of his intention to vie for the Delta South senatorial seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019.

Speaking on behalf of the leadership of the Forum, Chief Gabriel Etaluku said: “We will do everything to assist you and the others who would come to us for our blessings because all the aspirants are our children. We know you, you do not talk much but do much. You have served us well at some critical point in Asaba.”