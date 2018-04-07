Offa Robbery : Saraki visits Offa monarch

Offa Robbery : The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki on Saturday visited the Olofa of Offa, HRH Oba Muftau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II to commiserate with him and bereaved families following the recent bank robbery attacks in the Local Government.

Also Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara, has offered N5million to anyone who provides information that will lead to the arrest of those involved in the robbery attack in Offa on Thursday, in which about 30 people were killed.

Saraki in a post on his Facebook page has vowed that no stone will be left unturned in bringing to book, those who perpetrated the Offa robbery and killings on Thursday.

According to him, the government will not relent in its oars in ensuring that the culprits were arrested and brought to justice.

In a post on his Facebook page, Saraki stated that he and Governor Ahmed had spoken, earlier on Thursday evening, and they both agreed that no stone will be left unturned until those that carried out the attack and robberies are found and prosecuted swiftly.

He said: “Yesterday’s savage attack on unsuspecting citizens and establishments in Offa LGA, that led to significant loss of lives and injury is a despicable act committed by cruel individuals.

“Make no mistake, there will never be any valid grounds or rationale behind such violence that has left many families without their loved ones and one more community in grief and shock.

“Last night, I spoke to Governor Ahmed to express my condolence on the lives that were lost in the attack, and we both agree that no stone will be left unturned until the perpetrators of this heinous act are caught and brought to justice. It is also important that we all work together to ensure that this does not reoccur. We all must co-operate at various levels to increase the security of our communities.

“I pray that the souls of those that we lost yesterday are granted places amongst the righteous ones. My prayers and support will continue to be extended to all the affected families, and we will remain relentless until everyone who planned or carried out this attack faces the full wrath of the law.”

Offa robbery: Gov. Ahmed offers N5m for information on attackers

Also Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara, has offered N5million to anyone who provides information that will lead to the arrest of those involved in the robbery attack in Offa on Thursday, in which about 30 people were killed.

This is contained in a statement by the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Dr Muyideen Akorede.

The governor called on anyone with useful information on the incident to contact the state police command on the following numbers (0803 739 1280 and 0803 702 4320).

“While we mourn our dead with a heart full of sadness, and care for the injured by paying all their medical bills.

“We will do everything in our power to bring the attackers to justice, and ensure that never again does any community or people in our state experience such tragedy”, Gov. Ahmed said.

Gov. Ahmed assured such informants of anonymity, confidentiality and safety, as no harm will befall them on account of assisting the security agencies to arrest the attackers.

He said the police and other security agencies in the country have begun a vigorous manhunt for the perpetrators of the dastardly and wicked attack on Offa community.