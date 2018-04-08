BREAKING: Rico Swavey evicted from BBNaija

Rico Swavey is the latest contestant to leave the Big Brother Naija house.
Rico Swavey has been Evicted from the House. Big Brother wishes him farewell in his future endeavours. Check out more on #BBNaija here: https://t.co/fivjOr8qR9 pic.twitter.com/yw9sqdpnyc
— Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) April 8, 2018
This is how you Voted for the Nominated HMs this week:
Miracle – 25.76%
Cee-C – 19.80%
Lolu – 16.29%
Nina – 15.81%
Alex – 14.63%
Rico Swavey – 7.71%#BBNaija https://t.co/UT8Cyv3EDI pic.twitter.com/Q5eBbiRqYG
— Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) April 8, 2018