Photos: Buhari departs London to Abuja

On 8:10 pmIn News, Photos by Nwafor PolycarpComments

By Nwafor Sunday

As the Commonwealth Business Forum ends today President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly left London for Abuja, newsmen report.

Recall that Buhari travelled to London earlier this week for the Business forum. In the Commonwealth Forum President Buhari allegedly opined that “We have a very young population; our population is estimated conservatively to be 180 million.

President Buhari departs London at the conclusion Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London on 21st April 2018

“More than 60 per cent of the population is below the age of 30. A lot of them have not been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria has been an oil producing country, therefore they should sit and do nothing and get housing, healthcare and education free”, he said.

A statement criticised by many.

Details later:


