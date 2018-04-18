Bauchi Govt task journalists, CSOs on Health Contributory Scheme

The Bauchi State Government has urged journalists and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to disseminate accurate knowledge to residents on the state Health Contributory Management Agency.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Zuwaira Ibrahim, made the call on Wednesday in Bauchi at a two-day training for the journalists and CSOs on the workability of the agency.

“I want the participants to disseminate accurate knowledge on the State Health Scheme to the teeming population as one of the financing mechanism for healthcare in the state.

“It is your responsibility to properly educate the general public on the structure of the scheme and how it works.

“And also sensitise them on the advantages of the health contributory scheme and the benefits.

“So I enjoin you to effectively sensitise the general public about the agency,” she said.

Ibrahim stressed the need for an all inclusive policy as the state was set to establish the healthcare agency.

She said the bill was passed by the House of Assembly and recently assented to by the state governor.

She said the state government has organised series of workshops to keep all stakeholders abreast about the functionality of the agency.

“To deepen the stakeholders of its understanding with a view to educating the larger society about its objectives.

“Traditional, religious rulers and community leaders as well as other voluntary associations were consulted.

“I therefore urge you to actively participate in the workshop to acquire the desired knowledge towards achieving the desired goals,” the commissioner said.

Zuwaira explained that the scheme would improve health financing using a robust mechanism to help achieve Universal Health Coverage.

She said the workshop was also designed to develop a State Health Insurance Scheme (SHIS) communication and media plan contextual to Bauchi and identify areas of media and CSOs support in reporting activities of the scheme.

The workshop was organised by state Ministry of Health with the support of USAID and Health Finance and Governance (HFG).