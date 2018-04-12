Man machetes wife over sex and then commits suicide

A 30 year-old Kenya woman is nursing serious injuries after she was macheted by her husband for allegedly denying him sex.



Kenya’s Standard newspaper reported the admission of Ann Akiru from Barina in Kampi ya Moto to the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital with deep cuts on the head and ears.

The paper said Akiru’s right hand is scheduled for amputation.

The suspect behind the Sunday attack, John Lokoreno, was said to have committed suicide.

“I’m in deep pain. The wounds on my head and arms cannot allow me to rest and have sleep. It’s unfortunate that a man whom I trusted as my husband is the one who has left me in such a hopeless state,” said Ms Akiru.

She said she and her husband had been having family disputes since February.

“My husband demanded sex, but I informed him that I was having my period. He did not take this kindly and claimed that I was unfaithful,” she said.

The mother of five children said he kept threatening her and spying on her through his friends and relatives.

“My husband began spying on me after I denied him conjugal rights. He would call neighbours, asking them my whereabouts and would walk into the house in the wee hours and pick a quarrel,” she said.

She explained that when Lokoreno arrived home last Friday from Naivasha, where he lived, he looked agitated.

“On Sunday, I invited my mother and together we spoke about the cause of our disputes and agreed to put the matter to rest,” said Akiru.

She said when her mother left, her husband got into the house while she was preparing a meal, locked the door, and attacked her with a machete. Neighbours rushed her to Mogotio hospital, but was referred to the Level Five facility. She later learnt that her husband’s body was found in a thicket.

*Culled from Standard Media of Kenya