2019: Delta gov, Esievo get confidence vote

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—AHEAD 2019 general election, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Emede, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State, has passed a vote of confidence on the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the lawmaker representing Isoko South Constituency 1 in state House of Assembly Mrs. Orezi Esievo.

The party, in a communique issued at the end of a leaders and stakeholders meeting in the area, described the governor and the lawmaker as “competent hands that are committed to the development of the state and Isoko land respectively.”

They pledged to work assiduously for their re-election, having shown willingness and commitment towards the welfare of the people and the growth of their land.

Commending the chairman Isoko South PDP Caucus, Chief Ross Uredi for his leadership and developmental strides in Isoko, the communique called on other Party faithfuls to give their full support to Governor Okowa Arthur and Hon. Orezi Esievo in the forthcoming elections.

Those present at the meeting were; Chief Aaron Akelemor, Emede ward 5 PDP chairman and members of his Executives. Mr. Austin Igbine, Mrs. Orezi Esievo, Amagada Ifoghale, Mr. Obrogo Denis, Mr. Arumari Lucky, Chief Ejeje Andy, Chief Ejoor Ighele, Prince Denis Etene, Chief Patrick Egbuwoku, Elder FBU Panama, Elder Ithipri, Chief Omo Amagada, Prince Godspower Igbiride, Comrade Odogbor Reuben, Prince Oteri Tisa amongst others.