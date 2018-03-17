Breaking News
Video: Prostitute begs her trafficker to let her go

A young lady, a prostitution has called on Nigerian to help her, beg her Madam (trafficker) to let her go.

The Madam whom she identified as Queen Godwin trafficked her through the Mediterranean desert via Libya into Europe for prostitution.


