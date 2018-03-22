Uma Ukpai storms Anambra for Obiano’s 2nd term dedication

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—OKPOKO, a sprawling suburb of Onitsha, the Anambra commercial hub will be agog as from today, as Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State and his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke are expected to lead other political and business leaders in the state to pray for the security of Ndigbo and Nigeria in general, during a three-day crusade to be conducted by a world renowned preacher, Rev (Dr) Uma Ukpai.

During the events which will be kick-started later today with a free medical outreach, Rev. Ukpai is also expected to rededicate Obiano and his lieutenants to God for rapid transformation of the state and economic prosperity.

General Overseer of Bible Base and Miracle Assembly, Onitsha, Rev. Jeremiah Nwachukwu whose church is organising the crusade, disclosed that the international evangelist has the burden for the safety and security of Nigeria and Ndigbo in particular, adding that he will equally use the event to pray for the prosperity and security of the people around Okpoko and its environs.

According to Rev. Nwachukwu, “People should not be afraid. Our God will protect and preserve his people. Ukpai will pray for the prosperity, security of Nigeria and Ndigbo in particular and God will hear our prayers.”

He further disclosed that the high point of the crusade in Okpoko will be the medical outreach which will start Thursday 21 and end Saturday 25, 2018 at the venue.

Rev. Nwachukwu further disclosed that apart from divine healing and intervention in the affairs of the people, the free medical service and the crusade which will take place at Okpoko 3, Government Primary School, starting from 10 am each day, was designed to afford the people the ample opportunity to subject themselves to medical test and treatment in such ailments as malaria, typhoid, fever, High Blood Pressure, HBP, diabetes, children’s ailments and other sicknesses.

He noted that the decision to hold the crusade at Okpoko, the most neglected and backward urban area of the State, without road, water, basic infrastructures, was borne out of divine instruction, assuring that after this gospel campaign in Okpoko, the suburb will never be the same again spiritually, economically and politically.

“By coming to Okpoko, the siege on the place will be broken, they will start serving God, they will starting having basic amenities, they will start living a decent life. They will start measuring up with others in Onitsha and environs . The land of Okpoko and its inhabitants will be liberated”, said Rev. Nwachukwu.

He stated that the crusade is not only designed for Obiano and his deputy or the residents of Okpoko and environs but also for people across the length and breadth of this country as they are expecting people from Abuja, Lagos, Delta State, Enugu, Port Harcourt, among others.

He assured that they have made concrete arrangements with the Police and its Anti-Armed Robbery Squad (SARs), the local vigilante groups and their own internal security to provide adequate security throughout the duration of the programme, even as he hallenged the people to come “with high expectations to meet with the God who can do all things”.