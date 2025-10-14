Prophet Samuel pays tribute to Uma Ukpai, describes him as a true Apostle of faith

Founder of Shiloh Word Chapel, Abuja, Prophet Ikechukwu Samuel, has paid glowing tribute to the late Reverend Dr. Uma Ukpai, describing him as a true apostolic voice whose decades-long ministry transformed countless lives and strengthened the Body of Christ across the world.

In an emotional statement issued on Wednesday, Prophet Samuel joined millions of Christians in Nigeria and beyond to mourn the passing of Dr. Ukpai, whom he hailed as a man wholly devoted to spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ through faith, miracles, and compassion.

“Today, we gather to celebrate the life and legacy of a man of God, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, who has gone to be with the Lord,” Prophet Samuel said. “As a fellow minister and friend, I am honoured to pay tribute to his life and ministry.”

According to the cleric, Dr. Ukpai’s ministry — spanning over six decades — stood as a beacon of hope and a testament to unwavering devotion to God’s call. He noted that through signs, wonders, and the Word, the late evangelist drew millions to the Christian faith and left an indelible mark on global evangelism.

“Dr. Ukpai’s dedication to the Gospel was unmatched,” Prophet Samuel added. “His passion for souls, his love for the Word of God, and his relentless pursuit of revival will remain a guiding light to generations yet unborn.”

He further described the late cleric as a man who carried the burden of nations on his knees, recalling his humility, compassion, and fatherly mentorship to younger ministers of the Gospel.

“He was a true apostolic voice, a father of faith, and a model of spiritual excellence,” Prophet Samuel said. “Though his voice may now be silent, his impact will echo through time.”

The Shiloh Word Chapel founder also extended heartfelt condolences to the Ukpai family, praying for divine strength and comfort during this period of mourning.

“May the family of Dr. Ukpai find comfort in the Lord during this difficult time,” he said. “May the memories of his life and ministry bring them joy and peace. Rest in the Lord, dear Dr. Ukpai. Your labour of love is over, but your reward awaits.”

Prophet Samuel concluded by urging Christians to emulate Dr. Ukpai’s passion and commitment to God’s work, saying his life should serve as a reminder that true ministry is measured by lives transformed and souls won to Christ.

“May his legacy continue to inspire and motivate us to fulfill our own callings with passion and dedication,” he said.

The late Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai was one of Nigeria’s foremost evangelists and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, renowned globally for his revival crusades, healing ministry, and humanitarian efforts. His ministry, which spanned more than six decades, left a profound imprint on Christian evangelism in Africa and beyond.