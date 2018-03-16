Breaking News
Transcorp hotels PLC approves 12.45kobo dividends for shareholders

On 3:10 pmIn Business, News by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Transcorp Hotels PLC approved a dividend of N12.45 kobo per share of the outstanding ordinary share of N7.6 billion to be paid to shareholders of the company for the period ended December 31, 2007.

This was announced at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) held on Friday at the hotel in Abuja.

Announcing the divided, the Managing Director of the hotel, Mr. Valentine Ezigbo said the revenue of the company declined under some margins due to the closure of Abuja airport and other shocks and tortures the company went through in the year under review.


