Breaking News
Translate

Three Eagles for FA Cup Q/Final showdown

On 5:34 pmIn News, Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

The trio of Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Victor Moses all made the starting line-up for their sides in the Quarter Final match of the English FA Cup taking place on Sunday.

Three Eagles for FA Cup Q/Final showdown
Iheanacho-Ndidi-Moses

Iheanacho who has rediscovered his goal scoring ability in the FA Cup joins Ndidi for Leicester while Victor Moses starts for Chelsea.

Full team list

LEICESTER
1 K. Schmeichel
2 D. Simpson
3 B. Chilwell
5 W. Morgan
8 K. Iheanacho
9 J. Vardy
11 M. Albrighton
15 H. Maguire
21 Iborra
25 W. Ndidi
26 R. Mahrez

CHELSEA
1 W. Caballero
2 A. Rüdiger
3Marcos Alonso
7 N. Kanté
9 Álvaro Morata
10 E. Hazard
14 T. Bakayoko
15 V. Moses
22 Willian
27 A. Christensen
28 Azpilicueta


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.