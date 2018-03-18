Three Eagles for FA Cup Q/Final showdown

The trio of Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Victor Moses all made the starting line-up for their sides in the Quarter Final match of the English FA Cup taking place on Sunday.

Iheanacho who has rediscovered his goal scoring ability in the FA Cup joins Ndidi for Leicester while Victor Moses starts for Chelsea.

Full team list

LEICESTER

1 K. Schmeichel

2 D. Simpson

3 B. Chilwell

5 W. Morgan

8 K. Iheanacho

9 J. Vardy

11 M. Albrighton

15 H. Maguire

21 Iborra

25 W. Ndidi

26 R. Mahrez

CHELSEA

1 W. Caballero

2 A. Rüdiger

3Marcos Alonso

7 N. Kanté

9 Álvaro Morata

10 E. Hazard

14 T. Bakayoko

15 V. Moses

22 Willian

27 A. Christensen

28 Azpilicueta