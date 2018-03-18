Three Eagles for FA Cup Q/Final showdown

The trio of Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Victor Moses all made the starting line-up for their sides in the Quarter Final match of the English FA Cup taking place on Sunday.
Iheanacho who has rediscovered his goal scoring ability in the FA Cup joins Ndidi for Leicester while Victor Moses starts for Chelsea.
Full team list
LEICESTER
1 K. Schmeichel
2 D. Simpson
3 B. Chilwell
5 W. Morgan
8 K. Iheanacho
9 J. Vardy
11 M. Albrighton
15 H. Maguire
21 Iborra
25 W. Ndidi
26 R. Mahrez
CHELSEA
1 W. Caballero
2 A. Rüdiger
3Marcos Alonso
7 N. Kanté
9 Álvaro Morata
10 E. Hazard
14 T. Bakayoko
15 V. Moses
22 Willian
27 A. Christensen
28 Azpilicueta