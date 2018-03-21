Senator Wakili: Senate suspends plenary

By Emman Ovuakporie with Agency reports

Abuja—THE Senate yesterday suspended its sitting over the death of a colleague, Ali Wakili, even as the House of Representatives paid last respect to the late senator who passed on last Saturday in Bauchi.

Wakili representing Bauchi South died on Saturday.

Coming under order 43 of the Senate’s standing order, Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, asked the Senate to observe a minute silence in honour of the deceased.

He also asked the Senate to suspend plenary for the day in line with the ‘tradition of the National Assembly.’

The lawmakers adopted the two motions after a voice vote.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in a short comment reminded his colleagues of a valedictory service in honour of the deceased slated for today (Wednesday) and enjoined the lawmakers to dress appropriately for the occasion

For the House of Representatives, members who spoke eulogized late Senator Wakili, describing him as the most press-friendly senator in Nigeria.

One of his closest friends in the House, Gudaji Kazuare from Jigawa, who could not hide his emotion, with tears in his eyes, said “My friend just last month told me that we were talking about 2019, asking who among us has confidence that he would survive before 2019. I spoke to him few hours before he died and the previous day I visited his house with 30 guests and his wife prepared meals for 100 people.”

Another lawmaker from Bauchi and his childhood friend, Sani Abdul, also in tears, recounted how courageous the Senator was during their adolescent days, saying “we had to name him fearless Zaki and Ganganyaki all connoting courage because he was a man of courage laced with integrity. He was really a level-headed person and a day before he died he made peace with the state governor who was his sworn enemy not knowing he was going to depart this world the following day.”

Other lawmakers also poured encomiums on the late Senator as the House adjourn till today as a mark of respect.