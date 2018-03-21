Rohr plans to stop Lewandowski

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr said his defenders will have to work extra hard to stop Polish top striker, Robert Lewandowski, when Nigeria and Poland clash on Friday in a pre-World Cup friendly.

Rohr noted that the Bayern Munich top scorer was in the same category with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

“We have to work to prevent him from scoring. With him is like with Messi, these are players you can not ignore in a game.

‘’Lewandowski, next to Messi and Ronaldo, is one of the three best players in the world. Among the central attackers number one. ‘’

Rohr added that Lewandowski playing the game will give the Super Eagles defenders a picture what to expect at the World Cup.

‘’Battling with such an attacker is to prepare my players to be able to face Messi and Agüero during the World Cup.

‘’Besides, I do not hide that I like him a lot, because he plays in Bayern, and I also played in this team,’’ he added.