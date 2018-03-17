Rivers sets up c’ttee on proposed Environment Varsity

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State has approved the setting up of an ad hoc committee to examine and advise the state government on the proposal for the establishment of a University of Environment in the state.

According to a statement by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, “the ad hoc committee, which is headed by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Harry Banigo, has two weeks to submit its report to the State Executive Council, SEC.

“For easier tax administration, the State Executive Council also resolved to set a Rivers State Tax Administration Management Information, RIVTAMIS.”

While addressing journalists after SEC meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Emma Okah, said other members of the committee include Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Commissioner for Education, Commissioner for Environment, Commissioner for Budget, Commissioner for Information/Communication and Commissioner for Sports.

His added that SEC also approved the setting up of a technology hub to bring the state up to speed in the internet age, while the state government will create a Rivers State Jobs, RivJobs, portal to help create employment opportunities.