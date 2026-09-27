Obi and Soludo families share godmother Roles

Nonye Soludo

The Anambra First Family has clarified the godparent relationship between Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s family and that of former Governor Peter Obi, saying it is the wives of the two men who are godmothers to each other’s children.

The clarification came after a claim circulated suggesting that Obi and his wife, Margaret, were godparents to Soludo’s children.

In a statement on Sunday, the Media Assistant to the Anambra First Lady, Dan Ezeigwe, said the clarification became necessary following the widespread circulation of the claim and several calls and inquiries seeking confirmation.

Ezeigwe said Obi was not the godfather of any of Soludo’s children.

He explained that Nonye Soludo, wife of Governor Soludo, is the confirmation godmother to Obi’s daughter, while Margaret Obi, wife of the former governor, is the baptismal godmother to one of Soludo’s daughters.

He said: “The facts concerning the godparent relationship between the two families are as follows:“Dr Nonye Soludo, First Lady of Anambra State, is the confirmation godmother to Peter Obi’s daughter, while Mrs Margaret Obi, wife of Mr Peter Obi, is the baptismal godmother to one of Professor Chukwuma Soludo’s daughters.

“Neither Mr Obi, nor Professor Soludo, has served as a godparent to the other’s children.”

Ezeigwe said it was possible that Obi had misspoken while making the remarks that led to the claim.

He, however, said the widespread circulation of the video and the inquiries generated by it made it necessary to set the record straight.

According to him, the relationship between the two families remains cordial and should not be misrepresented.

“It is possible that Mr Peter Obi simply misspoke in the course of making his remarks. However, given the widespread circulation of the video and the inquiries it has generated, it is important that the record be set straight,” he said.

Ezeigwe added: “We urge members of the public, the media and all concerned to take note of this clarification and disregard any impression created by the statement that Mr Peter Obi is godfather to any of Governor Soludo’s children.”