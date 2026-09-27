2027: Gbajabiamila mobilises Surulere voters for Tinubu, Hamzat

By Matthew Johnson

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged residents of Surulere and Lagos State to support President Bola Tinubu and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the elections.

Gbajabiamila made the call on Saturday at a mega empowerment programme in Surulere, where he also appealed to voters to support Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, for governor.

He urged residents to support APC candidates for the Lagos State House of Assembly, Barakat Odunuga-Bakare and Damilola Ayinde-Marshal, as well as Senator Wasiu Eshinlokun, representing Lagos Central Senatorial District.

He also called for the re-election of Fuad Laguda and Larry Okunola, representing Surulere I and II constituencies respectively in the House of Representatives.

Gbajabiamila said the legislature remained important to development at the grassroots, urging residents to support candidates who would represent their interests.

He said his appeal for Tinubu’s re-election was based on his longstanding relationship with the people of Surulere.

“All of this leads to one message for 2027. The work has started, and it must continue. I am asking you, as your friend, as your leader, as your brother and as your fellow Surulere, to renew your mandate for President Bola Tinubu.

“Here in Lagos, I am asking you to vote massively for Dr Obafemi Hamzat as governor. He knows this state. He understands its challenges, and he has the ideas to keep Lagos on the path of progress.

“You elected me to the House of Representatives. You stood with me for over two decades. And you gave me the strength to serve Nigeria as Speaker, and now as Chief of Staff to the President.

“Everything I have become in public life, I owe to you. Surulere, I urge you all to re-elect President Bola Tinubu for a second term.”

N1.15bn empowerment package

Gbajabiamila said the empowerment programme had a total cash component of ₦1.15 billion, alongside vehicles and other items distributed to beneficiaries.

According to him, the items included 61 electric vehicles, 50 electric tricycles, 60 mini-buses, 100 laptops, four Toyota HiAce buses, two security patrol vehicles, one medical ambulance and a special T2 Jeep.

He said 3,905 beneficiaries received ₦250,000 each, while another 348 beneficiaries received ₦500,000 each.

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the event, commended Gbajabiamila for sustaining empowerment initiatives in Surulere.

Hamzat urged the beneficiaries to use the items and financial support to expand their businesses and improve their livelihoods.

He also appealed to APC members to remain united ahead of the 2027 elections, saying the party would mobilise across Surulere and Lagos State.

“We have an election coming up, and it is important for us to let everybody know that all of us who are members of APC are of the same family,” he said.

“I urge the beneficiaries not to sell the items received but to use them to grow their businesses, create opportunities and improve their families’ livelihoods.”