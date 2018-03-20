Perennial leadership failure ruined Niger Delta—PANDLEAF

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—YOUTHS from the nine states of the Niger Delta region have identified perennial leadership failure as reason why the region has remained poor and under-developed despite trillions of Naira appropriated and expended by the Federal and state governments and intervention agencies.

The youths, on the platform of Pan Niger Delta Youth Leadership Forum, PANDLEAF, led by Richard Akinaka, stated this during a meeting with Presidents of Itsekiri, Urhobo and Ijaw youth councils as part of ongoing engagement with youths leadership in the region.

The Itsekiri, Ijaw and Urhobo youths, were led to the meeting by Ahbateyiniro Weyinmi, Eric Omare and Festus Igherebuo.

Akinaka, in a statement in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, noted that the region has nothing to show for years of budgeting and deploying trillions of Naira through states, intervention agencies and Federal Government.

He said: “Leadership is not given, but it is a responsibility taken and as such we have to wake up now. Our region is not without resources or institutions, but it only lacks accountable leadership.

“The problem of the region is that of perennial leadership failure.

“We are embarking on this engagement with ethnic youth leaders to instill a renewed sense of responsibility for peace, harmony and common development.”

Cause of bad leadership

Also, a member of the National Executive of PANDLEAF, Dr. Selekaye Victor-Ben, noted that the poor leadership problem was caused by the imposition of political leaders on the people of the region.

According to him, “most of the young men imposed on us have failed because they listen to the dictates and old ideology of their sponsors.”

In their remarks, the presidents of Itsekiri, Ijaw and Urhobo youth councils commended PANDLEAF for its beautiful ideas and pledged their total readiness to work with the group.