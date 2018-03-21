Nigeria looks up to Turkey to develop satellite market

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Communications Satellite Ltd, NIGCOMSAT, is engaging Turkish satellite operator, Turksat A.S on the possibility of expanding their market across various industries to deepen services at more affordable rates.

The two parties are currently having the talks at the ongoing Satellite 2018 Conference and Exhibition in Washington DC.

NIGCOMSAT said the parties are exploring technical and commercial agreements that would expand their satellite footprints allowing customers to leverage bandwidths on satellite infrastructure of both companies, entail exchange of Nigerian and Turkish contents on their broadcast platforms to give audience more viewing options.

According to the Executive Director, Marketing at NIGCOMSAT, Samson Osagie: “We are already considering the strength of our joint marketing, our mutual business development within the framework of the commercial and technical agreements, and the required time frame to put all these into action. Once we agree on a working and agreeable business model, including building a gateway on NIGCOMSAT platform and then training of NIGCOMSAT technical team in Ankara on the technical requirements of the Turksat system, we can begin to deliver the expectations of our agreement.

More than 15,000 satellite connectivity professionals are attending this year’s Satellite 2018 conference to further their knowledge of satellite communications and space technology.

Turksat A.ª is one of the world’s leading companies providing diverse satellite communication through Turksat series of satellites. Türksat, established 21 December 1990, is a satellite communications and cable TV operations company.