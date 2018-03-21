NDLEA nabs 6, impounds trailer loaded with 24,000 codeine syrup

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—THE Katsina State Command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, yesterday, said it had arrested six drug suspects including two dealers and impounded a trailer loaded with 24,000 bottles of codeine syrup.

The State Commander, Maryam Sani, who disclosed this, said the arrest was made at a warehouse in Dutsenreme area of Funtua and where the consignment was being offloaded.

At a briefing on the successes recorded by the command since January, Sani said the seized trailer brought the consignment from Onitsha.

She said within the period under review, the command arrested 186 suspected drug traffickers, users and barons and seized a total of 57,860 kilogrammes of assorted hard drugs and 25,254 bottles of cough syrup with codeine.

According to her, “the command has particularly put more efforts in fishing out notorious dealers where officers and men of the command in collaboration with Joint Task Force, JTF seized a total of 24,000 bottles of cough syrup with codeine loaded in a trailer from Onitsha to Funtua.

The trailer and drugs were arrested at a warehouse house in Dutsenreme area of Funtua, along with six suspects including two drivers and 2 conductors. Among them is Christian Chukwuma the sell man while Obiora Chukwuma is the manager of Sunglow Equity Nig. Ltd, the owners of the drugs and 24,000 bottles of cough syrup with codeine,” Mrs. Sani said.