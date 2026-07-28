Kaduna killings: Tinubu orders security forces to hunt down perpetrators

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the deadly attack on Naridon Village in Kaduna State, ordering security agencies to hunt down the perpetrators and rescue abducted residents.

The attack, which occurred early Monday in Kamaru Ward, Kauru Local Government Area, claimed about 30 lives, including women and children, while several houses were burnt.

Tinubu described the assault as a barbaric and cowardly act of terror against defenceless citizens.

This is contained in a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday in Abuja

“I have directed the Armed Forces, police, and relevant intelligence agencies to intensify operations across the affected areas to track down the perpetrators swiftly, secure the release of abducted individuals, and restore normalcy to the region,” he said.

The president warned that those seeking to undermine the hard-earned peace and security enjoyed in Kaduna State would not escape justice.

He extended condolences to the bereaved families, Gov. Uba Sani, the Kaduna State Government and the people of the state.

Tinubu assured the state government and affected communities of the Federal Government’s support in confronting security challenges.

“Our administration has an unwavering commitment to strengthening security infrastructure, equipping response personnel, and neutralising criminal networks attempting to disrupt the peace of the nation,” he said.

The president also urged residents to support security agencies with credible intelligence to enhance prompt response to threats.

“I urge our local communities to cooperate with security forces by providing actionable intelligence that would help early response efforts,” he added.

(NAN)