Kebbi needs N500bn for Investment—Bagudu

By Kabir DanKatsina

BIRNIN KEBBI—KEBBI State needs N500 billion to mobilise its people for another phase of investment, having recorded success with the Anchor-Borrower Programme in last one and half years.

Governor Abubakar Bagudu stated this in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, when he hosted the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

He noted that the state is planning to revive the Argungu International Fishing Festival neglected for over 10 years.

His words: “Even though Hottungo, Rigata and Uhola festivals observed in Suru, Yauri and Zuru Local Government areas of the state yearly, Argungu Fishing Festival will also resurface either this year or early next year.”

According to the governor, the N500 billion, if obtained by the state government, will engage the populace in many empowerment and investment opportunities.

Responding, the Minister, Lai Mohammed, told Governor Bagudu that going by what he had seen in Kebbi, the Anchor-Borrower Programme initiated by All Progressives Party, APC-led administration is real, urging critics to come to Kebbi State and see things for themselves.