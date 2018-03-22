I’ve sodomised 8 adults, boys— Suspect

By Esther Onyegbula

A 42-year-old driver, Seyi Olowukere, arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police command for sodomizing a young boy, has confessed doing same to seven people including adults.

It was gathered that the suspect lured the victim from a football field to his apartment at Alhaji Marshal Street, Surulere, Lagos where he perpetrated the act.

According to the 12-year-old victim (names with held), “I was playing football with my friends when Mr. Seyi asked me to freestyle for him because I am a rapper. I rapped a few songs for him and he asked me to come with him that he will help me.

“When we got to his apartment, he removed his clothes and asked me to do same. And then from behind, he inserted his manhood into my anus. He begged me to suck his breast, I said no.

“When he was done, he pleaded with me not to tell anyone but when I got home, I couldn’t keep it to myself. So I told my parents, who got the Police involved.”

According to the suspect, Seyi, “I promised to help him when I saw him playing and singing with his friends. I asked him to follow me that I will help him.

“When we got to my house, I locked the door, asked the little boy to take of his clothes and kneel down after which I inserted my manhood inside his anus from behind and the little boy wasn’t shouting.

“I have been doing this for a long time. I have done it with seven people including adults.

I am not a ritualist. I am a native of Uso in Ondo state. I want the police to help me in this case.

“I am a driver, I was married but we have separated. And I have a child.”

It was gathered that the victim was taken to Mirabel Centre for treatment, where it was confirmed that there was penetration.

Confirming the report, the spokesperson for Lagos State Police Command, Chike Oti, stated that the case was still under investigation and that the suspect will be charged to court.